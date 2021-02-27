Soggy but warmer start to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mainly cloudy, on and off rain showers, low 40

Today: Rain showers early, then mixed clouds, high 55

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then rain, low 43

Sunday: On/off rain showers, breezy at times, quite mild, high 59

Monday: Partly cloudy, cooler, high 46

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, brisk, chance for overnight showers, high 43

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

More rain is on the way as we head through the weekend along with above normal temperatures.

Early this morning, conditions will be soggy as rain showers wrap up from west to east along a front. Despite a wet start, not only showers but clouds will start breaking up this afternoon thanks to a weak area of high pressure.

The early morning clouds and southerly breeze are contributing to early morning lows not only above normal, but closer to normal highs than lows for this time of year, in the low 40s. Temperatures through the afternoon will slowly climb to the lower 50s, which is nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Clouds returns overnight, followed by moderate to heavy rain. The heaviest rain will be south of I-70, and closer to the Ohio River, where they will pick up over 1 inch of rainfall.

As another cold front moves through tomorrow, it will keep around the chance for rain. By Sunday afternoon, the best chance for flooding in be in southern and southeast Ohio, where they will pick up around 1/2-1″ of rainfall or more. Right now this does not look like it will be enough for flood concerns, but this will certainly still be something to watch out for.

High pressure moves in Monday night into Tuesday. This will help to clear the clouds and relax any wind. Temperatures will be on the chilly side Tuesday, starting off in the 20s then hitting a high in the mid 40s.

Then, much warmer weather moves in for the second half of the workweek with warmer than normal temperatures starting off in the mid 30s and topping off around 50.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz