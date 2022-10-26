QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rain showers, low 56

Today: Showers, breezy, not warming much, high 58

Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually clearing late, low 39

Thursday: Clouds clearing, becoming mostly sunny, high 59

Friday: Mostly sunny, seasonal, high 63

Saturday: Sunshine early, clouds late, high 66

Sunday: Chance for showers, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Wednesday!

Rain showers and much cooler temperatures are on the way.

As a cold front pushes toward the area, we’ll see rain showers through the morning, followed by clouds and a colder shift in wind. We’re starting off the morning in the lower 60s alongside a southerly breeze. But, temperatures are only going down from here.

This afternoon, we’ll continue to see a few light showers push down alongside plenty of clouds. Showers and eventually the clouds will clear this evening as a breeze picks up out of the northwest behind the cold front. This combination will lead to a much cooler day with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 50s.

Overnight, clouds will start to clear out. This plus a northerly breeze will lead to temperatures quickly dropping into the upper 30s.

Clouds will keep clearing out Thursday, and despite the mostly sunny sky, it will be another cool day. Thanks to a northerly breeze, highs again will only reach the upper 50s, which is just a degree of 2 cooler than normal.

With high pressure in place for the end of the week and start of the weekend, we’ll see sunshine and a nice warming trend Friday and Saturday. Both days will start off near 40 degrees, and be followed by afternoon highs in the lower 60s Friday and mid 60s Saturday.

Another chance for showers moves in Sunday afternoon, and the chance for showers will linger on Monday

Have a great day!

-Liz