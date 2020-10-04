Soggy and chilly end to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, rainy, cool. High 61

Tonight: Showers ending, clearing. Low 43

Monday: Clearing and cool. High 62

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 69

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 72

Thursday: Some clouds and cooler. High 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

We’re waking up to a few showers on Live VIPIR Radar, and more rain is on the way.

Thanks to clouds and a light southerly breeze, it’s a much warmer start to the day. Temperatures are a little above average for this time of year and in the 50s.

As our next disturbance and associate cold front approach the area this afternoon, the chance for rain will increase. Since showers won’t start to pick up until this afternoon and evening, temperatures will be just a little warmer than yesterday and climb to the low to mid 60s.

As the cold front moves out tonight, it will take the chance for showers with it and make room for high pressure.

With high pressure in charge by the start of the week, clouds will start to clear out, and we’ll stay under a cool, northwest flow. Monday will start off in the 40s, then climb up to around 60 degrees, which is about 10 degrees below normal.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll see more sunshine and a warming trend. Lows will be chilly and in the lower 40s Tuesday morning, then a much more seasonal 50 degrees Wednesday morning. Both days will see much more seasonal highs around 70 degrees.

Another cold front will move through Wednesday. The front will be dry, but bring in some breezy winds gusting to around 30-35 mph.

Behind the front, we’ll see another drop to the mid 60s on Thursday.

Then high pressure takes over again from the Great Lakes into the Ohio Valley, giving us sunshine and a southerly breeze. This will help to boost temperatures back into the low to mid 70s on Friday and Saturday.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

-Liz