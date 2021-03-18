Soaking rain, then windy and turning colder

Periods of rain and rumbles of thunder will continue through this afternoon, as low pressure tracks along the Ohio River into West Virginia later in the day. The rain will be briefly heavy at times, and a few storms could approach severe limits in the southern portion of the state early this afternoon, where temperatures will rise into the 60s. Farther north, a cooler east wind will hold readings closer to 50 degrees in central Ohio.

The rain will shift east of the area this evening, with brisk northerly winds bringing in chilly air overnight. Winds will gust to 30 mph or higher at times through early Friday, with temperatures hovering the low 40s, but will feel colder with the wind.

Skies will gradually clear Friday. High pressure will build in this weekend, promoting fair skies and milder temperatures, reaching the seasonable 50s Saturday and climbing into the 60s Sunday. Morning readings will be cold, ranging from 25 to 30 degrees.

Forecast