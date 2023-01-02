QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, warm, rain later, high 58

Tonight: Rain showers, heavy at times, some t-storms, low 53, rising

Tuesday: Rain showers, high 64 (Record 64° set in 1950)

Wednesday: Rain earlier, high 60 (at midnight), afternoon high 55

Thursday: Cloudy, sprinkle, high 41

Friday: Mainly cloudy, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

More warm weather is on the way despite an increasing chance for showers.

Tonight, rain showers will become widespread, and we’ll even see the chance for a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay on the warm side and only fall to the mid 50s, which is about 30 degrees warmer than normal lows and 15 degrees warmer than normal highs for this time of year.

Rain and a few rumbles of thunder will stick around through the morning drive as temperatures start to climb. Despite heavy pockets of rain and afternoon showers, a strong southwest breeze gusting to 30+ mph will keep ushering warm air and help temperatures climb to the mid 60s. We are on track to at least tie the record in Columbus, which is 64 degrees set in 1950.

Warm and wet weather will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday’s temperatures will start in the 50s, then max out in around 60 degrees.

This will be ahead of much cooler, but more seasonal temperatures to end the week. Friday will be dry, but mostly cloudy with a low around 30 degrees and a high in the mid to upper 30s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Have a great day!

-Liz