QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Snow showers, low 23

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Morning snow showers, then cloudy and breezy, high 30

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 36

Wednesday: Cloudy, high 39

Thursday: Partly sunny & cold, high 26

Friday: Sunshine. High 24 (13)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Martin Luther King, Jr. Day!

Winter weather advisories & winter storm warnings remain in effect this morning. Snow and mixed precipitation will lead to slick roads and hazardous travel conditions.

Early this morning, snow showers are thinning, but we’ll be left with a few more flurries. Roads will be slick from not only last night’s snow and new flurries, but also from the cold temperatures. Early morning lows are falling into the 20s, but feel more like the teens thanks to a northwest breeze.

The chance for flurries will continue through the afternoon as a weak disturbance moves through. A chilly breeze will stay out of the northwest gusting around 30 mph, this will make our high of 30 degrees feel more like the upper teens.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will relax some and stay closer to 10-15 mph as temperatures fall down to the teens. Winds will start to shift out of the south on Tuesday, which will help to kick in a warming trend. Highs will only reach the low to mid 30s on Tuesday, but climb toward the 40 degree mark Wednesday.

Wednesday, a cold front will sweep through the area, bringing in more clouds and a slight chance for evening and overnight showers. Behind the front, it will be a cold end to the week with temperatures Thursday and Friday only reaching the mid 20s, which is more than 10 degrees below normal.

Have a great day!

-Liz