Snowy night ahead, winds drop temps too

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT:

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for our area for snow into Tuesday afternoon to evening, with our east and northeast counties continuing until early Wednesday morning.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Snow, breezy at times, low 27

Tuesday: Snow early, blowing snow at times, high 33

Wednesday: Clearing skies, cool, high 38

Thursday: Mixed clouds, high 41

Friday: Partly sunny, high 41

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening,

It has been a raw day today with rain showers and wet snow through the day. We are watching as colder air is pouring down into our area, and temps have dropped almost a dozen degrees from early today.

This means that before sunset all the rain showers will switch to all snow. After sunset as the ground temps start to fall, we should initially see snow sticking in grassy surface and on the top of cars. But numbers will continue to fall to near 30 by midnight as snow continues.

I do expect to see slushy conditions overnight as road surface temps fall into the middle to lower 30s as snow continues. Winds will pick up a bit and will be breezy to gusty at times overnight with lows falling into the middle to upper 20s with wind chills into the teens to start the morning on Tuesday.

Blowing snow showers will continue through the day on Tuesday, but this will be lighter snowfall during the day for most of our area and should start to wrap up early to mid afternoon from west to east. The far eastern counties and northeast will see snow tapering off near sunset tomorrow night.

Temps will climb back to near freezing by mid afternoon tomorrow, so remember some of the melting/wet stuff we had today may become icy in untreated spots. Wind chills will stay in the teens to lower 20s only during the day on Tuesday.

Wednesday should see clearing skies, but a cool day with highs only in the upper 30s, about 8 off the normal for this time of the year. Another weak push of clouds will move back in on Thursday and Friday. At this time I think we will remain dry, but will monitor for a few flurries on Friday. Highs both afternoon should be in the lower 40s.

Saturday will see scattered clouds, and temps in the lower 40s. Another system will drop down into our area on Sunday brining a quick reinforcing shot of cool air, and a small chance for some scattered snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30s on Sunday, and upper 30s Monday with mixed clouds.

-Dave