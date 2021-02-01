Snowy & chilly start to the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Snow showers, windy and cold. High 32

Tonight: Evening snow showers, cloudy and windy. Low 22

Tuesday: Partly sunny, brisk wind and colder. High 28

Wednesday: Sunny, still chilly. High 30 (16)

Thursday: Wet snow to rain, breezy. High 38(14)

Friday: Chance of rain and snow. High 35(31)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

More snow showers are in the forecast as we start the workweek, and we’ll only see a brief break before the next round of rain and snow returns.

As an area of low pressure slowly moves east, snow showers will continue to spiral around it. As a result, we’ll see more light snow and nearly steady temperatures around freezing. Since showers will stay light, we will only see about another half inch or so of new snow.

Overnight, we’ll see a few more light snow showers. Again, accumulations will stay low and only around a half inch. A cold northerly wind will pick up with gusts around 25 mph. This will quickly usher in cold air and help temperatures fall down to around 20 degrees.

Early tomorrow morning, a breezy north to northwest wind will contribute to more clouds and the chance for a few flurries. Temperatures through the day will stay cold, only reaching a high in the upper 20s with a wind chill in the teens.

Tuesday night into Wednesday, high pressure moves back into the area. This will help to clear out the clouds and even add sunshine back into the forecast. But, without as many clouds to help to keep in daytime heating, we’ll wake up to temperatures down to the teens Wednesday morning, followed by a high around 30 degrees despite a mostly sunny sky.

A cold front will push through at the end of the week, bringing with it the next chance for rain and snow showers.

Have a great day!

-Liz