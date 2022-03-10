QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 32

Friday: Clouds increase, rain later, snow after sunset, heavier snow overnight, high 51

Saturday: Light snow showers, quite windy and cold, high 26

Sunday: Clearing skies, brisk, high 42

Monday: Mixed clouds, milder, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

We will continue to see quiet weather tonight as temps will fall back to around freezing with some scattered clouds overnight. Temps will rebound quickly again on Friday back into the lower 50s as clouds quickly increase though the day. Expect rain showers to start moving into our northwest counties by mid afternoon when the kids are getting off the bus.

Rain should start making its way into our area by the evening commute on Friday with temps still in the upper 40s. I expect to see the changeover to wet snow in our northwest counties around sunset, and then slowly moving southeast as the colder air moves in. Temps in the city will remain in the lower 40s through 8pm,and then falling back to near freezing by midnight.

Snowfall totals appear to be the lowest in our northwest, and the highest in the southeast, where the best precipitation will fall overnight into Saturday with colder air. Expect 1-2″ west of I-71, to the east the numbers will slowly increase to 2-3″ east of Columbus, and more in the 2-4″+ range in our far east/southeast. The next big issue will be the very cold air that spills in for Saturday.

Temps will start in the lower 20s on Saturday, and only climb into the middle 20s with wind chills barely into the lower teens, with blowing flurries. Winds will start to relax for Sunday, and temps will recover a bit. It will be a cold start on Sunday in the lower to middle teens, and should warm into the lower 40s during the day.

Monday expect mixed clouds with highs back above normal in the middle 50s. We will see partly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs in the middle 50s again. Things will warm up on Wednesday back into the lower 60s. Clouds will remain mixed with a warm breeze on Thursday with highs in mid to upper 60s.

-Dave