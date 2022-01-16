WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY COLUMBUS AREA SUNDAY NIGHT

WINTER STORM WARNING EASTERN/SOUTH-CENTRAL OHIO

A major winter storm developing in the Southeast will churn northeast along the Eastern Seaboard, with a weaker reflection moving across the Cumberland Plateau into southern West Virginia this evening.

A wintry mix will spread north to the I-70 corridor late this afternoon. Little accumulation will occur initially, but the snow will accumulate quickly this evening through tonight, with a wintry mix becoming all snow in the southeastern part of the state.

Accumulations will range from a light coating northwest to 3-5 inches in the Columbus area. Four to 6 inches will fall in areas just south and east, where a Winter Storm Warning includes Licking, Fairfield and Pickaway counties. Eastern portions of the state could see as much as 6-10 inches of snow.

Increasing winds (15-30 mph) late tonight and Monday morning will create hazardous travel conditions, especially near and east of the I-71 corridor.

Martin Luther King Day will be windy and cold, with lake-effect snow showers and temperatures in the 20s. Low pressure will move off into the Canadian Maritimes by Tuesday, as high pressure brings fair and seasonably chilly conditions midweek.

A cold front will cross the state later Wednesday with a shower possible, followed by sharply colder weather later in the workweek.

FORECAST

Sunday: Becoming clouds, light snow at times. High 32

Tonight: Snow (2-4″), heavier east, tapering off late, breezy. Low 23

Martin Luther King Day: Snow showers, windy, cold. High 29

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 34 (22

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, shower possible. High 39 (29)

Thursday: Partly sunny, colder. High 27 (19)

Friday: Sunshine. High 26 (13)