Snow tonight, cool temps, weekend snow & arctic air arrive

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Snow showers, heaviest south, low 18

Thursday: Early AM snow showers, high 27

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 29

Saturday: PM Snow Showers, high 29

Saturday: Partly sunny, colder, high 19

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

Snow showers are increasing in our area again tonight, with the heaviest activity in the southern part of the state and that is where we will see the best chances of a couple to a few inches of snow tonight. The snow should start to taper down to light snow flurries after midnight tonight.

Here in the city we will generally see about an inch to higher totals near 2 inches of snow by daybreak tomorrow morning. There is already drier air setting up a couple hundred miles to our west and will work in by daybreak with snow flurries ending in the morning with temps in the teens.

We will start on Thursday morning in the lower teens northwest, to mid to upper teens for the most part everywhere else. I think we will stay in the lower 20s south/southeast. Thursday will be a rather cloudy day with highs back in the upper 20s. Thursday night a quick round of snow flurries will zip through overnight.

Friday should be a drier day with highs about ten off the norm in the upper 20s. We will see a cool start Saturday, but Saturday afternoon expect snow showers to move in on the leading edge of Arctic Air. It does not appear that there will be a large amount of snow on Saturday but with colder air, a quick half inch to inch is possible by Saturday night.

Sunday will be partly sunny, chilly with highs only in the upper teens. I expect that we will see our coldest temps of the season on Sunday night as the pool of arctic air is just off to our west. Many if not most of us will drop to the single digits. The exception would be to the far east, where it will still be chilly.

Monday expect clouds to increase fast, with snow returning from the southwest late in the day. This system appears to come in on the wet side Monday night and into Tuesday morning. This could be our next snow maker, with a few inches looking likely in our area by Tuesday morning. This is still far out, so a shift in the track could mean more snow, or possibly wintry mix to rain.

Wednesday will remain chilly with highs in the middle 20s.

-Dave