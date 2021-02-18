Snow tapers down to flurries, much colder air set for a quick return

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues this evening:

Winter Weather Advisories continue south and southeast of Columbus this evening for additional snow showers and slippery spots.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Snow showers taper to snow flurries, low 18

Friday: Few flurries, cloudy & cool, high 25

Saturday: Mixed clouds, high 22

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 36

Monday: Early light wet snow mixed to rain, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

We continue to see light snow showers moving through our area tonight. The bulk of this moisture will push east of our area before midnight tonight, but with a cold northwest flow, we will see scattered flurries overnight tonight.

Temps will fall from the 20s back into the teens again tonight with the coldest temps west and northwest where lower teens and wind chills near 0 will be possible by daybreak. In the city we will stay closer to the upper teens with chills near 10.

Friday will be a chilly day with a few scattered flurries again and highs only in the middle 20s, when the normal high should be in the lower 40s this time of the year. Snow flurries should not accumulate to more than a light dusting.

Friday night skies will break a little bit, but winds will stay out of the west at 6-10mph, and this will drive our temps into the single digits, and wind chills below zero. Because we keep a little wind, and more clouds, it should not be quite as cold as the other morning when we dropped to 5°.

Saturday will see mixed clouds and sun, with more clouds, and highs barely into the lower 20s. Saturday night will be chilly again, but we will see our first above freezing temps in nearly half a month on Sunday as we will zip into the mid 30s.

Sunday night a quick moving weather system will move toward our area, bringing some wet snow showers changing to rain showers by Monday morning’s commute. This could slow things down, but temps will remain near freezing on Monday morning.

Monday we will see moisture end by midday with temps into the upper 30s. Tuesday will be breezy, and warmer, but only back to near normal in the lower 40s with partly sunny skies. Wednesday I expect that we will see partly sunny skies again, and we will be warmer as the snowpack will continue to melt.

In fact, by Wednesday afternoon areas that see the snowpack melted, could push into the upper 40s, we will have our next front come through on Thursday, but it appears it will mainly be rain showers with some wet flurries mixed in with highs back near normal in the lower 40s.

-Dave