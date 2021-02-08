Snow, snow, more snow, & plenty of cold this week

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY:

Most of our area is under a Winter Weather Advisory overnight and into Tuesday morning for snow. There are various ending times from 7am for most of us, 11am in the east, and 1pm in the far east part of our area. The advisory is for snow, couple to a few inches.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Snow, a few inches possible, light winds, low 24

Tuesday: Early snow showers, mainly cloudy, high 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, snow later, high 27

Thursday: Sct’d snow showers, high 28

Friday: Early AM Snow showers, high 23

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a cloudy day, with snow showers starting to move into our area. Expect that snow showers will start to ramp up a bit this evening with temps on the cool side in the 20s. This will lead to some brief periods of efficient snowfall. Colder temps tonight will lead most of the area into the 1-3″ range overnight into the morning with some isolated 2-4″ totals near the US-22 corridor.

Tuesday morning scattered snow showers will start to taper off with flurries through mid morning. We will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs near 30. Tuesday night will be chilly with lows in the upper teens. Expect snow to return late on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Highs will remain in the upper 20s.

Wednesday night and into Thursday we will continue to see scattered snow showers with highs in the upper 20s again. This will add to our snowfall totals with light additional snow expected on Thursday. Thursday evening into early Friday morning we will have scattered snow showers again with temps in the middle teens Friday morning.

Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with highs only in the lower 20s. We will see another quick shot of energy Saturday morning. While this will bring in some snow showers, it will also keep us from hitting the worst of the cold temps. Expect numbers in the lower teens with morning snow showers on Saturday.

Saturday highs will only top into the upper teens to lower 20s with some light snow showers. Sunday appears to remain dry at this point, but we will be keeping an eye on the next possible system to our southwest. At this point it appears we will see snow showers returning by Monday of next week with highs on Sunday and Monday in the upper teens to near 20.

By that point we will be pushing 240+ hours straight of below zero temperatures…. brrr.

-Dave