QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Snow showers early, mostly cloudy, cold, low 13

Friday: Clouds early, sunshine later, high 23

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 39

Sunday: Rain early, falling temps later, high 43

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 25

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

Snow showers are falling across our area on the coldest day of the season so far. Because temps have stayed below normal freezing since last night, we will see all the snow sticking this evening. Most of the snow will be light and put down a light coating across the city. As we head closer to US-22, we will see around an inch or a little higher totals south.

The highest snowfall totals will be in the southeast part of the state and southern part of the state were 1-3″ of snow will be possible in these areas. In fact, because of the snow and slick conditions expected, both Pike and Athens counties are on the northern edges of the Winter Weather Advisory areas. Once the snow moves east after midnight, expect cold conditions, with temps falling to the lower teens with wind chills near zero or just below by Friday morning.

Friday expect mostly cloudy skies early, giving way to more sunshine later in the day. The wind chills will struggle from zero early to the positive teens by the afternoon, highs will only be in the lower 20s, almost 15° below normal for this time of the year. With clearing skies, and light winds, expect temps to plunge to the lowest of the season to near 10 in the city, and upper single digits outside of town Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a nice day after a cold start, we should get close to 40 with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase late with rain moving in overnight and into Sunday morning ahead of our next cold front. We will have highs in the lower 40s on Sunday and falling later.

Monday we go back to the cold again, with highs in the middle 20s with clearing skies. Numbers will be closer to 30 with plenty of sunshine. Winds will shift around for the mid-week with temps in the lower 40s on Wednesday with more clouds. Clouds will remain mixed on Thursday with highs in the middle 40s.

-Dave