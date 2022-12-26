QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, snow showers, high 22

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 31

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Morning,

Another brisk start to the morning, but we are heading in the right direction. Temps are actually close to double digits areawide, while still almost 15° below normal, much warmer than the last few morning. A quick moving clipper system will dive southwest and zip through our morning late this morning into the early afternoon.

Most of our area will be around a half inch of fresh snow with higher totals near an inch, and most of the higher totals will be in our southwest counties. Tonight we will remain mostly cloudy with temps falling to the lower to middle teens.

Tuesday expect mostly cloudy skies turning partly sunny, with highs in the lower 30s near freezing. More sunshine returns on Wednesday with temps back slightly above normal. The only thing standing between us and a warmer day on Wednesday will be the snow on the ground.

We will need to melt snow on the ground, and the sunshine will also be reflected off the snow. We should continue to melt snow overnight into Thursday with above freezing temps in the middle 30s. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday but highs in the lower 50s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy as well with showers working in late. Highs on Friday will bein the middle to upper 50s. Rain will really pick up Friday night into Saturday with temps in the middle 40s. Temps will crack back into the middle 50s on Saturday with rain likely.

It does appear that we will see drier weather, but still very cloudy to start the new year on Sunday with highs in the middle 50s, and these warmer temps will continue into the first week of 2023 as well.

-Dave