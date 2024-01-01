QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Early snow, high 37

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 27

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 39

Wednesday: Clouds building, high 41

Thursday: Early flurries, cloudy, high 34

Friday: Some sunshine, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday morning & Happy New Year!

It’s been a great start to the new year for snow lovers! A couple of snow showers have pushed through Central Ohio to start off the day. Once we see these wrap up, it’ll still take some time to see the sun back in our neighborhood.

Most of our snow will continue to move down to the south through the rest of this morning. Going into this afternoon, we still have the chance to see a snowflake here and there, but most of us will be dry and cloudy. Temperatures will remain seasonable today, reaching the upper 30s.

We finally get the sunshine back by Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, just shy of 40 degrees. Clouds return back into Central Ohio by the middle of the week with a late chance of precipitation Wednesday night. Temperatures begin to fall to the mid to upper 30s by the end of the week.

Our next decent chance for rain, and even snow, will return for the upcoming weekend. We’ll start with rain on Saturday afternoon, but as we fall to the 20s and 30s overnight, we have better potential to see snow fall instead of rain. Skies begin to dry by the end of the weekend.

-Joe