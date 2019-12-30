Snow showers to end the year, warmer start to 2020

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy few flurries mainly late, low 32

Tuesday: Snow showers, breezy, seasonal, high 37

Wednesday: Clearing skies, high 41

Thursday: Clouds increase, high 48

Friday: Rain showers, mild, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

Today will go down in the books as a warmer than normal day as temps topped in the upper 50s this morning. Temps have trickled down closer to normal this evening, but will stay above normal overnight tonight.

Temps will start near freezing on Tuesday (about 8 above normal), but with snow flurries flying around the area. I do expect that we are going to have snow showers flying for a good portion of the day as the low well to our north pivots off to the east.

The main thing that will keep snowfall totals down will be lack of great moisture, and the fact that surface temps have been running well above freezing since Christmas morning. Temps will only top in the upper 30s on Tuesday, or normal for the end of the year.

Wednesday to kick off the new year we should have clearing skies, less wind and highs back into the lower 40s. Thursday will be warmer, and breezy again with temps pushing into the upper 40s. Rain will return Thursday night, and will increase in coverage for Friday.

Friday looks to be a wet and mild day with highs in the middle 50s. The cold front will push through late on Friday, and will keep rain showers around through the first half of the overnight hours.

Once the system passes, we will have wrap around clouds on Saturday and Sunday and highs near normal in the lower 40s. Monday of next week the system moves out and we will see mixed clouds with highs back near 40.

-Dave