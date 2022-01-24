QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Snow showers early, breezy later, low 18

Tuesday: Sct’d clouds, few flurries, high 25

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cold, high 19

Thursday: Partly cloudy, more clouds late, high 33

Friday: Sct’d snow showers, high 28

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been an interesting, pretty typical winter type day today. We have had a round of snow showers that already dropped an inch or two of fluffy snow in parts of our area, and now additional snow showers are moving through this evening ahead of midnight. The concern this evening is slightly “warmer” air moving northeast, and is bringing some slightly above freezing temps.

There might be some wet mix in our southern counites this evening, and some melting up to I-70 on untreated surfaces, but then around midnight a wind shift will occur and the northwesterly flow will allow our temps to reverse course and fall into the teens with gusty breezes at times.

Tuesday expect mixed clouds through the day with highs only climbing into the middle 20s. In addition, the northwesterly flow will give us a chance of having some scattered flurries during the day. Tuesday night will be colder, especially with the snowpack, this will allow temps in the mid to upper single digits.

Wednesday expect cold temps with some sunshine and highs only in the upper teens. We will see more sunshine early on Thursday with a cold start in the mid single digits, but we will push back just above freezing Thursday afternoon. Thursday night clouds will increase ahead of our next clipper system.

Snow showers will be in the forecast for Friday with highs in the upper 20s. At this time it will be entering a fairly dry airmass in Ohio, and will cut down snowfall amounts, with generally light totals expected at this time, but still something to clear. Temps will fall again for the weekend, barely hanging onto the teens to start Saturday.

We will see numbers recover to the lower 20s on Saturday, and should push back to freezing on Sunday as warmer air will lift north. This will push temps back near normal for next Monday in the mid to upper 30s.

-Dave