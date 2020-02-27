Snow showers this evening, cold finish to February

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Snow showers early, mostly cloudy, chilly, low 21

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 31

Saturday: Clearing skies, high 34

Sunday: Clouds return later, high 50

Monday: Rain showers, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a cold and blustery day with periods of snow showers, and sunshine oddly. We will continue to see some pockets of snow showers blowing across our area through the evening hours tonight and should not amount to much of anything.

Snow showers will quickly move out of our area to the east by midnight tonight leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the middle 20s. We will see our lows dipping into the upper teens to lower 20s to start the day on Friday with wind chills near 10 or slightly above.

Friday will be another cold day with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 30s again. Winds will still be breezy at times and this will keep wind chills in the teens most of the day.

Friday night skies will start to clear and that will allow for our coolest night as lows will be in the teens area-wide. Saturday will be sunnier, but still chilly with highs in the middle 30s, about 10 below normal.

Sunday sunshine will be around to start the day but clouds will return with highs boosting up to near 50 on Sunday. Sunday night rain showers move in and will make for a wet start to the first week of March. Expect rain on Monday with highs in the middle 50s.

Tuesday will be wet as well with rain likely and highs in the upper 50s to near 60. We will see rain with the cold front for the first part of the day on Wednesday. With the front pushing through before lunch, I think morning rain with falling temps from our high of 52.

Thursday we will enjoy mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the middle 40s with some clearing late.

-Dave