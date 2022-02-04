WINTER STORM WARNING EAST / WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CENTRAL OHIO

A major winter storm stretching from the southern Plains to the Northeast brought rain, ice and snow to Ohio. Heavy snow fell across northern and west-central sections, and a prolonged wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet persisted through the central portion that changed to snow later in the day.

Rain in the southeastern corner of the state turned to ice early last night, with accumulations of 1/2″, where an ice storm warning continues until daybreak.

Low pressure tracked through the Tennessee Valley and eastern Kentucky, drawing a considerable stream of Gulf moisture northward that will collide with a sagging arctic boundary draped across the middle of the state, resulting in significant icing (.10-.25″) and 4 to 8 inches of snow across much of central Ohio, with amounts closer a foot along Lake Erie.

A few trailing bands of light snow will persist through the morning hours before shifting east. Temperatures settled in the upper 10s this morning, with slick and snow-covered roads, and will only rise into the low 20s. Friday night will be frigid as high pressure builds in and low temperatures sink to near zero or lower in many areas.

The weekend will be quiet and cold, with a little moderation Sunday and partly sunny skies. A weak cold front will cross the state Monday with little moisture to work with, while reinforcing the cold pattern for a few more days.

Forecast

Friday: Snow showers, slippery travel. High 22

Tonight: Partial clearing, stray flurry, frigid. Low -2

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 22

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 31 (8)

Monday: Mix clouds and sun. High 32 (15)

Tuesday: Mainly sunny High 29 (9)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 3 (18)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 37 (26)