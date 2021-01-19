Snow showers overnight, bump in temps not far away

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Snow showers overnight, low 27

Wednesday: Flurries early, mixed clouds, high 31

Thursday: More sunshine, breezy, warmer, high 42

Friday: Few Flurries, high 33

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly start, high 31

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening,

It has been a beautiful day today, as we had plenty of sunshine and temps that climbed above normal today. A good deal of the snow that we had on the ground locally this morning is now gone due to the sunshine, but that will not be the case for long.

Overnight we will see clouds increasing quickly with snow showers moving in just before midnight to the northwest and spreading across our area, especially north of I-70 overnight. We will have periods of flurries and light snow showers until about daybreak Wednesday morning.

During the morning on Wednesday we could still have some scattered flurries until the system pull far enough away. Expect snowfall totals near a dusting generally south of I-70 to about a quarter of an inch to a half an inch north of I-70 overnight.

Wednesday with clouds thinning out a bit, we will see temps only climb a few degrees into the lower 30s. It will be a brighter day on Thursday as warmer air returns on the back of a brisk southwest breeze. Expect temps to push into the lower 40s.

A cold front will slide through overnight Thursday night on the drier side, with some scattered flurries possible. Friday will see some flurries flying around especially earlier, with highs in the lower to mid 30s.

The weekend is setting up to be cold, but bright. We will start in the teens on Saturday with highs near freezing with sunshine. We should be near 20 Sunday morning with clouds thickening up and a few snow flurries late. The next weather system will move up into our area Sunday night with temps barely falling.

We will start near freezing Monday early early morning, and climb into the 40s with rain expected Monday morning into the afternoon. On the backside of this system we will see scattered snow showers that will continue into Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 40s, and in the mid 30s on Tuesday.

-Dave