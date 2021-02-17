Snow showers inbound tonight, colder air to start the weekend

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect:

Starting this evening and extending through the day on Thursday for counties mainly south of I-70.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Snow showers increasing after midnight, low 20

Thursday: Scattered snow showers, totals near 1-2″, high 32

Friday: Partly sunny, colder, high 25

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold start, high 21

Sunday: Clouds increasing, snow rain late night, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

After a pretty looking day today with our coldest morning in a couple of years, and our coldest February morning in 5 years, temps recovered back up to the mid 20s today. Tonight will remain cloudy, and our next system will move up from the southwest. This will allow temps to only dip a degree or two overnight to near 20.

Snow showers will pick up a bit overnight with a light coating, generally around an inch or less by daybreak. But given the cold temps, slippery spots will be possible again. Snow showers will be on and off through the day on Thursday with highs back to the warmest levels in nearly 2 weeks as we could actually hit freezing.

Friday we will get back to the colder weather pattern again with clouds and a bit of a breeze. Highs will only top in the middle 20s, a good 16° below normal for this time of the year. Wind chills will remain in the teens at best through the day. Skies will clear out later on Friday night, and temps will drop back into the single digits again.

Saturday looks to be a beautiful looking day, again, but with temps barely into the 20s (again). Sunday clouds will quickly increase, but temps should push up into the middle 30s during the day, and then Sunday night we will watch as our next system bring some snow showers on the front side of it.

But as the system moves through, we could see some cold rain showers in between the start and end of the event. Temps will remain near freezing during the event, and will warm a bit into Monday. Its possible we could have some wet snow during the morning as the system ends. Temps will wind up in the upper 30s on Monday.

Tuesday we should stay partly sunny, breezy, but warmer(ish), with temps back near normal in the lower 40s. Numbers will remain in the lower 40s on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies.

-Dave