Snow showers with an upper level disturbance will leave a light coating of snow in places, with temperatures in the mid-30s. Some slick spots will develop north and west of the city, where up to a half-inch of snow could accumulate through the afternoon.

Winds gusting more than 20 mph have dropped the wind chill factor into the 20s, more like January. The flurries will diminish overnight, but expect some slippery spots Friday morning.

After some sun Friday, a weak Alberta clipper will bring snow showers ;later in the evening.

The weekend will begin with mostly cloudy and dry conditions Saturday, and afternoon temperatures reaching the low 40s. A storm arriving from the southwest will bring rain on Sunday, ending as snow showers at night.

Colder weather will arrive around the middle of next week for the start of February, preceded by a little bit of snow on Tuesday. A more important storm impact the area later next week.

FORECAST

Thursday: Snow showers (grassy coating), blustery, cold. High 34

Tonight: Flurries, slick spots. Low 24

Friday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers at night. High 36

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. High 43 (33)

Sunday: Rain. High 42 (37)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 38 (32)

Tuesday: Chilly, snow showers. High 35 (28)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 34 (28)