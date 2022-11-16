QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Snow showers, breezy, chilly, low 29

Thursday: Morning flurries, mostly cloudy, high 37

Friday: Stray flurries, pretty chilly, high 31

Saturday: Clearing skies, chilly, high 32

Sunday: Mainly sunny, cold, high 31

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a very brisk day today with a light mix of wintry precip, and this will change to mainly snow showers tonight as temps fall back into the mid to low 30s this evening. Not expecting major accumulating snow, but we could see some minor totals (less than 1/2″) in grassy areas. The bigger threat this evening will be quickly reduced visibility inside of those snow bands, as winds will be breezy.

Light flurries will be around for Thursday morning as temps start in the lower to middle 20s. It will be a cold feeling morning with many of us waking up to wind chills in the upper teens to lower 20s. Thursday expect mostly cloudy skies and chilly temps again in the upper to middle 30s.

Friday a cold front will slip through mostly dry, but some scattered light flurries may follow in its wake with temps struggling into the lower 30s and chills remaining in the 20s at best through the day. Skies will start to clear for Friday night with lows near 20 in town, and in the teens outside the city.

The weekend “looks” nicer, but will not be nicer. We will see more sunshine for Saturday and Sunday, giving the appearance of better weather. However, temps will hang around freezing or just below for HIGHS both Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will fall into the middle to upper teens for Sunday morning and Monday morning.

Next week things will start to moderate a bit as sunshine Monday, and the coldest start of the season will see numbers recover to the upper 30s, nearly 10 below normal. Tuesday a few more clouds will return as the high drifts away, but will give us a southerly flow.

Temps will push back to the middle to near upper 40s on Tuesday afternoon. For Wednesday, a big travel day, expect partly cloudy skies, and as of now, a warmer(ish) day with highs at or slightly above normal near 50 degrees.

-Dave