QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Scat’d light snow showers, low 9

Saturday: AM Snow, then sunny, high 21

Tonight: Clouds clearing, cold, low 6

Sunday: Cold start, mostly sunny, high 34

Monday: Partly sunny, high 32

Tuesday: Partly sunny, colder, high 29

Wednesday: Partly sunny, seasonally chilly, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

A few snow showers are lingering this morning ahead of more cold temperatures this weekend.

A weak disturbance is moving through the area and will keep flurries blowing around through the early morning hours. By around 9 a.m., snow will wrap up but it will be a slow climb to the low 20s, which is more than 15 degrees below normal.

Clouds will start to clear this evening and overnight as artic high pressure builds in. Thanks to the lack of clouds and snow on the ground, temperatures will quickly drop to the single digits, but feel below zero.

After a cold start to the day tomorrow, we’ll see sunshine return and boost temperatures to the mid 30s.

Cloudy, chilly conditions will linger through the workweek. Temperatures Monday & Tuesday will start off around 10 degrees, but struggle to even reach freezing.

The next chance for showers will move in on Friday. With temperatures staying in the 20s, it’s looking like more snow is on the way.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz