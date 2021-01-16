Snow showers & chilly weather return for this weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow showers. Low around 30

Today: Snow showers & brisk, snow totals up to 1″. High 35

Tonight: Chance for snow showers, snow total around 1/2″ or less. Low 29

Sunday: Cold, flurries. High 34 (30)

MLK Jr Day: Few flurries, otherwise cloudy & chilly. High 35 (26)

Tuesday: Chance for snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. High 38 (27)

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. High 39 (23)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

We’re heading into the weekend looking a feeling a lot more like winter with the chance for snow showers, clouds and cold temperatures.

As an area of low pressure continues to spiral through Michigan, it is dropping a trough through central Ohio, and keeping around the chance for snow showers. Snow showers will be light, and accumulations will stay around 1/2-1″, mostly just on grassy surfaces. While most of the snow will just be sticking to the grass and cold, elevated surfaces, it is still a good idea to use caution when traveling along untreated roads.

Overnight, energy on the backside of this low will push more light snow into the area. Like today, showers will stay light and snowfall will only build up to around 1/2″ or less on the grass.

We’ll wrap up the weekend with more chilly temperatures and snow showers. Temperatures will start off around 30 degrees, then only climb to a high in the low to mid 30s. Light snow showers and flurries will stick around and keep the theme of only creating a dusting to 1/2″ mostly just in the grass. With colder temperatures though, we could see a few slick spots on the roads, especially overnight and first thing in the morning.

Monday, a weak area of high pressure will build in. This won’t be strong enough to bring back sunshine, but will keep us dry as we start off the workweek. The dry weather though will be paired with clouds and chilly temperatures only reaching a high around freezing.

Dry weather won’t last long though. Another cold front will move in on Tuesday, bringing with it more snow showers.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz