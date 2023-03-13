QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Snow showers, high 36

Tonight: Flurries, cold breeze, low 24

Tuesday: Flurries, breezy, high 33

Wednesday: Milder sunshine, high 46

Thursday: Partly sunny, rain late, high 57

Friday: Rainy, breezy, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the day off with flurries and some light snow showers across the region, before a bit of a midday lull. More widespread snow showers develop this afternoon and evening with light accumulations expected. Highs today top out in the mid to upper 30s.

Flurries continue into early Tuesday morning, then we’re looking at a really chilly day. Morning lows start in the 20s, but it will be feeling closer to the single digits and teens with the breeze. By the afternoon, we’re looking at temperatures near freezing, but still feeling colder. Clouds gradually start clearing into the evening and overnight.

By Wednesday, things start to shape up a bit. The morning will be chilly, but by the afternoon, we are looking at sunshine, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 40s.

For Thursday, even warmer conditions on tap. Highs top out in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. Clouds gradually start increasing Thursday evening, then our next system moves in, bringing showers overnight and into Friday.

Expect rain showers and a breeze for Friday, but temperatures remain nice and mild. That strong breeze out of the southwest sends temperatures up into the upper 50s to near 60 for Friday afternoon.

-McKenna