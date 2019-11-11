Snow & record cold moving in tonight

**** WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING****

Tonight: Rain showers changing over to snow quickly, low 22

Tuesday: Blowing snow flurries, record cold, high 27

Wednesday: Record cold start, still cold, high 33

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 41

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 43

CENTRAL OHIO FORECAST:

Good Monday Night,

It has been a strange day today with temps warming way up ahead of the cold front into the 50s and 60s. That will keep the road surface temps fairly warm through the evening as temps plunge.

As of 5 pm, the rain snow line is already progressing east quickly and will approach I-71 just past sunset and will then push into the east and southeast through 9pm tonight with everyone into snow after 9pm.

Temps will continue to drop into the 30s and then into the 20s and even some teens overnight tonight in the northwest Overall snowfall numbers will range from about 1 inch in the south/southeast to 3+ inches possible in the northwest part of our area.

The snow has already started in the northwest part of our area, and this is why the snowfall numbers will be greatest in this area. As we start to push south, the milder temps are keeping some of the precip. as rainfall to start vs snow. In the southeast part of the state, you will notice the most rainfall and the lowest snowfall totals which will start later this evening.

By Tuesday morning we are going to have our temps in the upper teens with single digit wind chills in the northwest part of Central Ohio. We will have readings in the lower 20s in Columbus with chills near 10.

Record cold possible Tuesday

Record cold is possible on Tuesday for the high temp, which currently is 30 for Tuesday, and if we do not hit 30 at midnight, we will break the record as temps will only climb into the upper 20s during the daytime hours on Tuesday.

Tuesday night skies will clear and winds will relax, which will allow the temps to fall to a new record in the lower teens to near 10. We will have record cold on Wednesday morning, but sunshine will get us back into the lower 30s.

Thursday we will finally get a bigger break from the freeze as we will see more clouds, but highs in the lower 40s. We will climb into the lower to middle 40s on Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Things will continue to warm up into the weekend, into the lower to middle 40s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies, and into the upper 40s on Sunday with mixed clouds.

The warming trend should get us into the low 50s and back to normal by next Monday afternoon with partly sunny skies.

-Dave