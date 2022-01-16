QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear and cold, low 16

Today: Increasing clouds, snow later, high 36

Tonight: Wintry mix, then snow, low 23

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Snow showers, otherwise clouds and breezy, high 30

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 36

Wednesday: Cloudy, high 39

Thursday: Partly sunny & cold, high 26

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warning will go into effect at noon today and carry on into Monday. This is due to heavy snow that will move in and start with a brief mixing or rain and/or sleet. Travel could be very difficult due to slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact Monday’s morning commute.

It’s a dry, chilly start to the morning with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the teens. Clouds will build in through the day as low pressure moves in from the south. Temperatures will stay seasonally cool and reach a high in the mid 30s this afternoon.

A wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet will build in from south to north later this afternoon and evening. After sunset, temperatures will fall below freezing, and any rain or sleet will transition to snow. Snowfall totals will vary based on how quickly temperatures cool down, but right now it looks like the Columbus area will pickup 2-4″ of snow overnight with heavier totals closer to 5″ farther east of I-71 and lighter totals closer to 1″ in northwest Ohio.

Snow showers will become light on Monday morning, but driving could be difficult due to slick and snow covered roads. Light snow showers will continue Monday, but we will only see another coating to half inch of fresh powder. Between flurries, there will be a noticeable chill to the air as temperatures climb to around 30 degrees, but feel even colder thanks to a northwest breeze gusting around 30 mph.

Drier, seasonally chilly conditions return Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will move through Wednesday, which will bring in more clouds and a slight chance for showers. This will be followed by a cold end to the week.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz