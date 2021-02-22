Snow melting temps this week with a few chances for rain

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, seasonally mild, low 32

Tuesday: Partly sunny, bit more sun later, breezy, high 41

Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated pm shower, high 47

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cooler, high 40

Friday: Clouds increase, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

Today was the warmest day since January 26th, and we only climbed back to normal today at 43°. Tonight it will remain breezy with mostly cloudy skies, and lows dropping to near freezing at 32°. We should see spots outside of town dropping to near 30.

Later tonight after midnight a weak disturbance will pass mainly to our north with some patchy drizzle and snow flurries, but this should stay just north of our area. On Tuesday we will see winds picking up a bit in the morning and this will push temps into the middle 30s by morning.

Tuesday afternoon we will see some clearing later with highs in the lower 40s. Wednesday will see some sunshine early, but clouds quickly filling in. Winds again will pick up as warmer air surges into our area ahead of a weak front. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday.

Late Wednesday a weak frontal boundary will bring a few isolated later afternoon to evening showers as it moves through. Expect temps to fall just below normal for Thursday and Friday as more sunshine will return, with highs near 40 both afternoons. Friday night our next week impulse of moisture will move through after midnight.

Early morning showers will be possible on Saturday as temps will push to the middle 40s later in the day with rain in the southern part of the state. Warmer air will move north for Sunday with upper 40s expected in the city with scattered rain showers. The southern part of the state will have temps pushing into the 50s.

Monday more rain is expected with our next front draped across our area. Expect temps to remain near normal for the start of March.

-Dave