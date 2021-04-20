Snow inbound tonight, bitter wind & cold temps to follow

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES IN EFFECT OVERNIGHT:

For our northern counties for higher snowfall totals, and more efficient bands of snow that may not adequately melt on road surfaces.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT OVERNIGHT:

Temps tonight into Wednesday morning will drop below freezing in spots, along with the snow.

FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FOR EARLY THURSDAY:

Wednesday overnight into Thursday morning will be the coldest night of the week, with likely freezing temps areawide.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers quickly will turn to snow showers, some moderate at times, low 34

Wednesday: Light mix early, blustery, some clearing, few flurries late, high 45

Thursday: Clearing skies, cool day, high 52

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice day, high 62

Saturday: Clouds increase, rain expected especially in the afternoon, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening,

After a nice day today with temps running a few degrees below normal, we are going to see a quick change this evening later into the overnight as cold air spills southeast into our area. We will see a few light showers on the leading edge, but then quickly changing back to snow.

In fact, it appears that we will see the snow arrive a bit earlier tonight, and will move quickly across our area overnight into Wednesday morning. Because the slightly earlier arrival, I think the snowfall totals will be a bit lower in the west, a bit higher across the rest of the area, including the east of I-71, where the moisture will arrive before sunrise, supporting snow vs rain.

Snowfall totals will range from the highest north of I-70, where we could see 2-3″ of snow, with some isolated 3-4″ totals further north near US-30. Around I-70 we will see about 1-2″ of snowfall in total with some isolated higher totals. To the south and southeast, most areas will be between 0-1″ of snowfall in total.

It is important to note that because of the time of the year, and the angle of the sunshine, and the fact we have had some sunny weather, road surface temps have been in the mid 70s to mid 80s in the afternoons, with the ground temps well above freezing as well. So the snowfall forecasts while, impressive, especially for late April, will not be realized because of melting in many areas.

Most of the more impressive accumulations will occur over grassy surfaces and metal surfaces, like tops of cars, overnight where things can cool down. Roads will generally be wet, but we could have some slushy spots, especially bridges and overpasses, and mainly locations where more efficient snowfall rates occur.

Later in the day on Wednesday it will be breezy to blustery with highs only in the lower to middle 40s with wind chills remaining in the 30s. A few flurries are possible late in the day as the system pulls away. Skies will clear Wednesday night and winds will relax as well, but not to calm.

Expect widespread frost, with a freeze expected in most locations, so it will be important to take precautions, not only for plants/veggies/plants, but for pets, and pipes/hoses that have water running to them outside. Lows will drop to around 30 on Thursday morning with 20s outside of town.

Thursday we will see some clearing with chilly conditions and highs in the lower 50s. We will be chilly again Friday morning, and climb to the lower 60s on a pretty day Friday with lots of sunshine. The high will move east Friday night with rain moving right back in for the start of the weekend.

Saturday afternoon will be wet with highs in the upper 50s. Drying conditions will occur on Sunday with highs back near 60. We will continue to warm to the middle 60s on Monday with sunshine, and blaze into the mid 70s for Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

-Dave