WINTER STORM WARNINGS & ICE STORM WARNINGS:

Both warnings continue through Friday morning. Ice storm warnings in effect basically south of US-22, with ice accumulations of 1/4-1/2″+ possible. Sleet & several inches of snow north.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Sleet to all snow, heavier snow possible early, breezy, low 16

Friday: Morning snow showers, colder, high 21

Saturday: Cold start, clearing skies, high 22

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 32

Monday: Clouds increase, high 30

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening,

It has been a very sloppy day today, with an inch or more of sleet that has already dropped in a good portion of our area, with heavier freezing rain and sleet in the south where ice storm warnings are in effect. Temps are starting to fall a bit quicker, and the changeover to all snow is crossing I-71 and pushing slowly southeast.

This evening ahead of midnight, expect some periods of moderate to heavy snowfall, with moderate sleet/freezing mix in the southeast. Several additional inches of snowfall are expected overnight tonight with winds gusting at times, and blowing snow around reducing visibilities as well. Temps will fall back to the middle teens with single digit wind chills.

Be very careful shoveling and walking/driving on this, because all of the heavy lowest layer of sleet near the ground will likely freeze tonight with cold temps. Temps will struggle on Friday with snow showers, mostly light in the morning hours that may add an additional inch or so in the area. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 20s. Numbers will dip to the lower single digits to near 0 Friday night.

I think the only thing that might keep us above zero will be thicker clouds taking time to clear out. Outside of the city, it is likely we will see plenty of areas dipping below zero. Saturday expect clearing skies and temps back in the lower 20s. Mostly sunny skies will be the rule on Sunday with a cold start near 5, but a high near freezing around 32.

Monday cooler air slides in generally dry with highs near 30. We will see partly sunny skies and crisp day on Tuesday with highs in the lower 30s. A mix of clouds is expected as we head into Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s. We will push above freezing and near normal next Thursday in the upper 30s with rather cloudy conditions.

-Dave