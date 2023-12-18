QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Snow showers tapering, slick spots possible, low 24

Tuesday: Clearing, colder, high 33

Wednesday: Few clouds, high 42

Thursday: Clouds increase, high 45

Friday: Few PM showers, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening!

Snow flurries and strong winds have moved in to start off the work week. When the two are paired together, is has caused some pretty big impacts to visibility. Thankfully, there’s an end to the winter weather.

A low pressure center in upstate New York has been swinging snow backwards into Central Ohio. We’ve seen heavier snow showers move through and more are still expected through the rest of Monday evening. Closer to midnight, snow showers will start to wrap up for most of Central Ohio. We might see one or more left over closer to the start of Tuesday.

The roadways are a little wet still and temperatures overnight will drop well below freezing. To start off Tuesday, be mindful on your way out the day. We could see some roads develop a couple of slick spots, especially around bridges and overpasses.

The next few days will get clearer, but much cooler. We’re only a degree or two above freezing on Tuesday, but back in the 40s by Wednesday with more sunshine. We’re levelling out in the mid 40s by the end of the week with rain back in the forecast by Friday and Saturday.

Getting closer to Christmas, temperatures continue to climb up to the lower 50s. There is precipitation moving back into Central Ohio, but with as warm as it will be, we are probably not in line for a White Christmas.

-Joe