Snow covered and slick roads for the morning rush

QUICK WEATHER

##WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW AND ICE UNTIL 7AM##

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Snow and freezing rain early then tapering off, rain possible late day. High 38

Tonight: Rain/snow(<1” snow), freezing rain late(.1” ice possible). Low 32

Tuesday: Chance snow/freezing rain then snow, some clearing. High 35

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cold. 16/28

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold. 14/33



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7am for difficult travel due to snow accumulations of up to two inches and trace amounts of ice accumulations, a tenth of an inch or less, across portions of Central Ohio.



Today: Snow that lifted into the area overnight will continue to mix with and change to light rain, freezing rain or drizzle this morning before tapering off. In the meantime roads are still snow covered and slippery as well as icy and slippery in spots. We will get a lull in precipitation during a good portion of the day but rain will lift back into the area late this afternoon and evening. The highs today will be in the mid-upper 30s.



Tonight rain will mix with snow that will change to freezing rain and snow around daybreak. That will mean another potentially slick morning commute. It will be winding and cold with lows around freezing (32) and wind chill in the 20s again. Tuesday afternoon will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-30s. With clearer skies tomorrow night will get really cold. Lows will be in the mid-teens.

Wednesday’s highs only make it into the mid to upper 20s despite some sunshine. Wednesday night will be the coldest of the week with low to mid teens.

Take your time this morning.

-Bob