Snow and ice move in Sunday night and Monday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, high 36

Tonight: Snow showers changing to snow and freezing rain, low 30

Monday: Slick roads as snow mixes with rain, high 38

Tuesday: Morning snow flurries then partly sunny, high 35

Wednesday: Mixed clouds and chilly, high 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Today we will see cold and cloudy conditions ahead of snow and ice. Winter weather advisories will go into effect this evening and last through tomorrow morning as a warm front moves into the area bringing in enough moisture for snow showers changing to freezing rain.

Today, we will stay cold and cloudy with a high only reaching the mid-30s. It won’t be until this evening that showers move in.

Showers will start as snow building in from south to north starting this evening. Southern counties like Pike and Ross could start to see snow building as early as 5-8 p.m. In Columbus, snow will arrive closer to 8 p.m. and build until close to sunrise. Snowfall totals will be between 1-3 inches.

Snow isn’t our only concern. As snow transitions to rain, freezing rain will be an issue and result in ice on the roads.

All of this will lead to some very slick roads for the Monday morning commute.

Through the day Monday, we will see light rain showers start to dry up and temperatures top off in the mid-30s.

Monday night, another chance for light rain and snow showers will move in. Snow totals for this will be minimal, but with lows by Tuesday morning still below freezing, it will be another slick commute into work.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll start to not only dry up, but clear out some of the clouds. That will result in cold temperatures despite some sunshine.

By the end of the week, highs will be back in the 40s with more clouds building in.

-Liz