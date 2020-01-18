LIVE VIPIR RADAR: Snow and ice changing to rain

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THIS MORNING

A possible mix of snow showers, freezing drizzle, sleet, changing over to rain on Saturday. Winter weather advisory in effect through late morning and into the afternoon (for east/north counties).

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mix to rain early, then breezy, wet, & mild, high 44

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy, low 18

Sunday: Cold, cloudy, and breezy, high 22

Monday: Cold start, chilly day, cloudy, high 25

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 30

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 36

Crawford County Under a Level 1 Snow Emergency



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. as early morning before snow and freezing rain showers change to rain. Then colder weather moves in.

Watch for slick roads early this morning. We’re starting off with a combinations of light snow and freezing rain. While we are expecting an inch or less of snow to stick before sunrise, and less than 1/10″ of ice, the roads could still be very slick.

As we head toward sunrise, temperatures will warm up above freezing, and our snow and ice will change over to just a cold rain. Through the day, much warmer air from the south will mix with the pocket of moisture over us and continue the chance for rain showers.

High temperatures by this afternoon will reach the mid 40s, which is about 10 degrees above normal. We’ll also see the wind pick up out of the southwest. Gusts at times could reach over 30 mph and will keep the windchill in the 30s for most of the afternoon.

We’ll dry up tonight, but stay under a mostly cloudy sky. As the breeze continues out of the west around 20 mph, our early morning lows in the teens will feel closer to zero.







Cold and breezy weather will continue on Sunday. We’ll only reach a high in the low 20s, which is where our low temperatures usually are this time of year.

High pressure moves back in on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will help to clear out the clouds and help tempeatures climb up to a more seasonal range.

Our warming trend will continue through the end of the week with a high near 40 degrees on Thursday, then mid 40s with rain returning on Friday.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz