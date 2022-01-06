WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY SOUTHERN OHIO

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect later today for southern Ohio as far north as Pike and Jackson counties, and a Winter Storm Warning along the Ohio River. Several inches of snow are expected this afternoon and evening across the southern tier of counties, creating hazardous travel conditions.

A cold front crossed the Ohio late Wednesday afternoon, bringing an end to the milder weather in the 40s. Behind the front, we are feeling the effects of a blast of cold air that will hold temperatures to the 20s under increasingly cloudy skies.

A southern disturbance will brush central Ohio with a period of light snow during the evening commute, before rotating east toward the Mid-Atlantic Coast. Accumulations will be less than an inch, but roads will become slick in the colder air.

Friday will dawn quite cold and blustery, with readings in the 10s. High pressure will provide some sunshine, but with readings barely rising above 20 degrees.

As the high slides east over the weekend, we will experience a quick warm-up Saturday ahead of another arctic cold front. Showers are likely Saturday night, followed by a blast of cold air at the end the weekend.

FORECAST

Thursday: Clouds thicken, late-day snow showers showers (dusting). High 25

Tonight: Cloudy, cold. Low 12

Friday: Mainly sunny, brisk. High 22

Saturday: Mostly sunny, not as cold. High 37 (14)

Sunday: Morning rain, colder late. High 46 (36)

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, much colder. High 26 (19)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cold. High 29 (12)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, milder. High 42 (26)