QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Smoky sunshine, high 81

Tonight: Hazy sky, low 61

Thursday: Iso. shower, some haze, high 88

Friday: Sct’d storms, muggy, high 88

Saturday: Storms, muggy, high 86

Sunday: Rain & storms, sticky, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Today will be another day of dealing with smoke from Canadian wildfires, sending our air quality into the unhealthy category, not just for sensitive groups, but also for the general population. It will be another day to limit outdoor time. Expect temperatures to be a bit warmer, topping out in the lower 80s.

For Thursday, our winds begin to shift more southeasterly, which should help clear some of the smoke up, although I do think we’ll hang onto a little bit of a haze. Expect partly cloudy skies, just an isolated shower chance, and highs in the upper 80s. Also feeling a bit sticky.

Humidity continues to increase into Friday, which will make it feel pretty muggy, and hotter than it already is, with air temperatures sticking in the upper 80s. We’ll also be tracking scattered storms Friday as the first in a series of disturbances works through the region. This is a day we’ll be watching for the potential for a stronger storm.

Stormy activity continues into both Saturday and Sunday. Expect highs Saturday in the middle 80s, and highs Sunday in the lower 80s.

-McKenna