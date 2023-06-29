QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Smoky, iso. PM shower, high 86

Tonight: Few showers, low 68

Friday: Sct’d storms, muggy, high 86

Saturday: Sct’d PM storms, muggy, high 86

Sunday: Rain & storms, muggy, high 82

Monday: Few pop-ups, sticky, seasonable, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

Once again, we’re dealing with poor air quality due to thick smoke across the region, sending our AQI up into the purple to start the day. Our winds are starting to shift out of the south, which should gradually help us out going into the weekend. However, it will be a work in progress. Everyone, not just sensitive groups, should limit outdoor time.

Otherwise, expect temperatures in the middle 80s this afternoon. Starting to feel a bit sticky with slightly increased humidity. Just an isolated shower chance this afternoon.

A few more showers arrive overnight and into Friday. Then expect widely scattered showers and storms for Friday. Not a day where everyone will see them, but a few pop-ups across the region. We’ll also be watching for an isolated stronger storm Friday, and through the weekend, with parts of our area under a level 1-2 out of 5 for a strong to severe storm. Highs Friday stick in the middle 80s, and feeling more muggy.

For Saturday and Sunday, expect more scattered rain and storms. Highs Saturday sticking in the middle 80s, then dropping to the lower 80s on Sunday, and still feeling muggy.

Monday is Red, White and BOOM! day, and we are looking at a very seasonable forecast. Temperatures in the middle 80s, and feeling a bit muggy. An isolated pop-up or two across the region with plenty of heat and moisture, but far from a washout.

-McKenna