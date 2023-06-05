QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 57

Tuesday: Clouds increase, few isolated pm pop-ups, high 82

Wednesday: Clearing skies, high 77

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 78

Friday: Sunny skies, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

After a rather smoky afternoon today with wildfire smoke from Canada, we will see a seasonal evening with a neat looking sky to close the day. Tonight partly cloudy skies will be the rule, with smoke still in the sky overnight and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday expect even more smoke in the skies, therefore an Air Quality Alert is in effect for Tuesday between 6am and 9pm with highs climbing into the lower 80s.

Rain showers will pop-up with a few isolated storms late in the day on Tuesday with a weak cold front. Behind the front, drier air should drop south with cooler air behind it. We will have temps fall into the lower to middle 50s on Wednesday morning with highs back in the upper 70s with sunny skies on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday we will have mostly sunny skies back into our area with temps in the upper 70s. It is possible we could have some of that smoke moving back in, especially in the eastern half of the state. Saturday more clouds will return, and temps will rise into the lower 80s ahead of a stronger system that will arrive on Sunday.

Highs on Sunday should be near 80 with scattered rain and storms expected, especially in the second half of the day. This will be our best chance of rain and storms area-wide in more than half a month. Behind this system, temps will fall into the middle 70s on Monday with clearing skies.

-Dave