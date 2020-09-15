Small warm-up followed by a big taste of Fall-like air ahead

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 51

Wednesday: Mostly sunny early, some clouds late, high 78

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated shower north, high 72

Friday: Clearing skies, chilly, high 67

Saturday: Sunny skies, chilly, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been another cool day today with mostly sunny skies and a cool airmass. You may have noticed a haze in the skies through the day today. That is smoke at the higher levels which continues to get transferred into our area from the west.

The air quality down on the ground remains good, and temps will fall quickly tonight under mainly clear skies. We will see readings back into the middle 50s by midnight and dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s for overnight lows with clear skies.

Wednesday will slowly see our skies become a little bit more cloudy through the day, this will go along with a southeasterly flow that will push temps back up into the middle to upper 70s area-wide. Expect more clouds Wednesday night with lows into the upper 50s.

Thursday, expect partly sunny skies through the day. We will have a cold front work through our area with a isolated shower or two possible, with the best chance northwest. The chances of showers will be quite low, with highs barely into the lower 70s.

Friday will see clearing skies, and temps only climbing to the middle to upper 60s during the day. Temps will fall into the lower 60s by kick-off for the Football Friday Nite games. Temps will fall into the 50s during the games. With clear skies overnight, the weekend will start with temps in the mid to lower 40s.

Saturday looks beautiful with tons of sun, and highs in the middle 60s again. Sunshine is the rule for Sunday as well with highs near 70. We will continue to see a ton of sunshine early next week with temps climbing to the middle 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

-Dave