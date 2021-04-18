Slowly warming to end the weekend and start to workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Showers ending, mostly cloudy, low 40-45

Today: Clouds increase again, few p.m. showers, high 62

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 40

Monday: Sunshine returns, mild, high 67

Tuesday: Scat’d clouds, cold rain showers late, high 65

Wednesday: Morning rain/snow showers, partly sunny and cool, high 50

Thursday: Partly sunny, chilly, high 52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

We’ll continue our slight warming trend as we wrap up the weekend and head into the workweek ahead of a cold front that will bring showers and much colder temperatures back into the forecast.

Thanks to a wet ground from yesterday’s rain and light wind, we will see not only clouds, but fog form this morning. Visibility at times could be less than 1 mile, so make sure to plan for extra travel time and use the low beam lights. Since the clouds and fog act like a layer of insolation, it is helping to keep early morning low temperatures pretty seasonal and only fall down into the 40s.

Clouds will build back in today as a disturbance passes through. We could see a few brief showers this afternoon, but very little accumulation. Temperatures will just be a degree or two warmer than yesterday and top off in the low 60s.

Overnight, we’ll stay dry and cool. Low will fall down near 40 degrees, which is just a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Monday, we’ll add back in sunshine and a southerly breeze. This will help temperatures climb to the mid to upper 60s.

Monday might be the best day of the week to get outside since will have warmer than normal temperatures and dry conditions.

A cold front will move through Central Ohio Tuesday into Tuesday night. Temperatures will be warm ahead of this front and top off in the mid 60s. As the front moves through, we’ll see more clouds during the day followed by rain showers.

Rain will mix with some light snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday as lows fall down to the 30s. Snow is not expected to accumulate, but on the high end we could see a light dusting on grassy surfaces for areas northwest of I-71.

After a few showers linger Wednesday morning, high pressure will start to build in to the west and clear clouds the second half of the week.

Have a great day!

-Liz