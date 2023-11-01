QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear, low 27

Thursday: Sunnier, crisp, high 49

Friday: Few clouds, high 56

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday evening!

The middle of the week has gotten a little bit sunnier, but the air has been just as cold and brisk. Temperatures returned to the 40s today with wind chill values several degrees cooler. The good news is that as the rest of the week goes on, we’ll slowly start to warm up.

We’re dropping back below freezing for the start of Thursday with temperatures in the upper 20s. But, throughout the rest of the day, we’ll be getting a little bit warmer. Winds will shift from out of the south, starting to push in some warmer air. We’re climbing to the upper 40s/lower 50s with a mild wind chill.

Friday returns to the 50s with sunny skies as well. Friday morning will be the first one that starts above the freezing line in a while. Saturday is even warmer, returning to 60 degrees, but with a few more clouds in our skies. The rest of the weekend manages to feel more seasonable.

More clouds build by the end of the weekend as temperatures level out in the mid to lower 60s. Late in the day, a few isolated showers sweep in ahead of larger rain chances for the following week. Monday remains warmer as more rain builds throughout the day, mostly overnight.

A cold front pushes through Monday night into Tuesday. More rain and scattered showers stick around for the first half of Tuesday and linger into Wednesday. Temperatures already start to cool off quickly. We’re back in the 50s on Tuesday and the 40s by Wednesday.

-Joe