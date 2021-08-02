Slowing warming temps into first weekend of August in Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

  • Tonight: Clear & cool, low 58
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 81
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny, isolated pm pop-ups, high 83
  • Thursday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm pops, high 85
  • Friday: Mixed clouds, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a beautiful late Summer-like day with temps pushing only to near 80 today with a good deal of sunshine. Tonight skies will clear back out, and temps will be quite cool again. Most of us dropping into the middle to upper 50s, but again, some outlying spots could dip into the lower 50s early Tuesday.

Tuesday expect mostly sunny skies with temps topping a few degrees warmer in the lower 80s. Wednesday expect a good deal of sunshine early, but we will see a few pop-ups possible late in the heat of the day with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Our best chances of pop-ups will be in the east.

We will still see that weak chance of pop-ups in the east again on Thursday afternoon with highs in the middle 80s on Thursday. I think we get a brief break from the rain chances on Friday with mixed clouds we will see temps in the middle to near upper 80s.

It will be a muggy and warm weekend with highs in the upper 80s with a few late day storms on Saturday. We will be close to 90 on Sunday with a few late day storms again. Monday the storm chances will go up slightly again, with highs in the lower 90s.

-Dave

