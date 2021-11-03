QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Sct’d clouds, cool, low 31

Thursday: Clearing later, high 48

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 52

Saturday: Sunny skies, high 56

Sunday: Sunny skies, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

More clouds are moving across our area this evening. These clouds will keep temps a little less cold overnight with lows generally at or around 30 overnight. The clouds will stick around through the morning on Thursday with some clearing later, highs in the upper 40s.

With clearing skies for Friday morning temps will fall back into the middle to upper 20s. Friday should be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, and highs in the lower 50s. For Football Friday Nite week 2 of the playoffs we will see temps in the middle 40s at kick-off, and dropping to around 40 to the upper 30s during the games, but dry!

The weekend looks pretty nice with lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We should see numbers back above normal not only Sunday but into next week when we get into the lower 60s for Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday we will have more clouds, warmer nights in the 40s and highs in the lower 60s, not bad for November.

-Dave