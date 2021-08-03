Slow warm up, few rain chances return to Columbus area for next 7 days

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

  • Tonight: Few clouds, low 62
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny start, few pm pop-ups, high 83
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 85
  • Friday: Mostly sunny, high 86
  • Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It will be a quiet evening tonight with some scattered clouds and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will see sunshine giving way to more clouds and some scattered storms later in the day on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s again.

It appears that disturbance will push further east on Thursday and Friday and will leave us with more sunshine and highs back into the middle 80s. I expect temps will climb to the upper 80s heading into the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday will see partly cloudy skies, with a few isolated pop-ups late and highs in the upper 80s to close to 90. We will see better chances of storms as high pressure drives moisture and warmth up into our area for early next week with highs in the lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday with scattered afternoon storms.

-Dave

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

Sign up for severe weather alerts

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Local Olympic Superfan

Three central Ohio restaurants, concert hall requiring vaccine, negative COVID-19 test for entry

Columbus food pantry expecting rise in at-home delivery requests as COVID-19 cases rise

David Stewart takes over as Superintendent at Hilliard City Schools

Nelsonville police officer killed in crash

Yard waste piling up

More Local News