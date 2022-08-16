QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few showers early, mixed clouds, low 62

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm pop-ups, high 80

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Saturday: Sunshine early, clouds later, some pm storms, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

Isolated showers will continue to pivot around a low to our east. This will leave us on the western fringe for the next 24 hours with rain showers ending early this evening and giving way to partly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will drop into the lower 60s.

We will start off dry on Wednesday, but isolated pop-ups will return in the afternoon with a few storms possible as well mainly east of I-71. Highs on Wednesday will top off around 80. Expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. We will stay mainly sunny again on Friday with highs in the middle 80s.

We will be watching as moisture will surge into our area on Saturday with sunshine early, but clouds building into the day, with rain and storms expected to pop-up again in the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s again. Some of these storms will continue into early overnight hours Saturday night. Temps will be cooler on Sunday with scattered rain and storms as the front approaches our area, with highs in the lower 80s.

Rain and storm chances will continue into early next week with the front passage late on Monday with highs near 80. This front will slowly move south with another to follow, keeping isolated rain showers in the forecast for Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s.

-Dave