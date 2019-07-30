Slow moving front providing some rain chances

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few showers early, patchy fog later, low 66

Wednesday: Few pop-up showers, then a few pop-up storms, high 83

Thursday: Slowly clearing skies, high 84

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Tonight we continue to watch as a weak surface front is working through our area. We will continue to see showers and a few storms through sunset and then as they lose energy, they will fall apart.

Overnight with high humidity, and little to no winds, we could see some patchy fog forming, especially in areas that have had rain today. Overnight lows will range in the lower to middle 60s.

On Wednesday the rest of the system will work through the area, giving us a late morning chance of a few pop-up showers, and then a few pop-up storms during the afternoon. The best focus for storms will remain east/south of I-71 during the day.

On Wednesday night, the boundary will push away, and drier air will move in with overnight lows in the middle 60s. We will see slowly clearing skies on Thursday with highs in the middle 80s.

On Friday we will see more sunshine and highs in the middle 80s, and will continue this trend into the weekend, with warmer air on Saturday and on Sunday we should push into the upper 80s.

I expect that we will have a weak boundary nearby for early next week and this could bring more clouds and possibly a pop-up shower by Monday and Tuesday, and eventually a cold front will slide south by the middle of next week bringing up our rain chances.

-Dave