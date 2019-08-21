Slow moving front brings big changes for late week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain late, low 68

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, sct’d storms, high 80

Friday: Few showers early, clearing late, high 79

Saturday: Cool start, mostly sunny, high 81

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

We have had a rather cloudy day today, and that has kept the temps in check near normal for this time of the year in the middle 80s. Tonight we will see skies remaining mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

As we head into the early morning hours on Thursday, it does appear that we will have a chance of morning showers followed by a lull by mid morning to the early afternoon, and then more storms around later with the arrival of a cold front.

Temps on Thursday will start in the upper 60s and only climb to around 80 in the afternoon with showers and storms around. Thursday night and early Friday the front will be close enough to our south, that a weak ripple along it will spark a final chance of showers and a few storms, before clearing skies starts Friday later.

Highs on Friday will climb into the upper 70s to near 80. Friday night with clearing skies and light winds, temps will fall into the middle to upper 50s.

Saturday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Saturday night will be cool again, and highs on Sunday will recover to near normal with plenty of sunshine.

Monday starts off nice, but we could have a late day storm, with a high in the middle 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday we will be ahead of a storm system, with chances for rain into the afternoon and evening hours and highs in the middle 80s. The actual front will not work its way through the area until late next week.

-Dave