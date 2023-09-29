An area of low pressure will drift east, allowing drier air to filter into Ohio from the west. Morning fog will gradually dissipate, giving way to some sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the mid-70s.

Skies will be partly cloudy for Football Friday Nite, with readings in the 60s during the games dipping into the upper 50s by daybreak, with widespread fog likely again.

High pressure will build into the region from the northeast through the weekend, providing plenty of sunshine and warmer-than-average temperatures, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A ridge of high pressure aloft will keep the weather dry and warm through most of next week, under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be about 10 degrees above normal, in the low 80s.

Forecast

Friday: Lingering clouds, isolated shower east. High 75

Tonight: Partial clearing, fog later. Low 59

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 79

Sunday: Sunny, warmer. High 81 (57)

Monday: Sunny. High 82 (58)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 83 (60)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 84 (59)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 82 (60)